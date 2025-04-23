Millie Payne takes on acting content editor role at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has named Millie Payne as acting content editor, working across heat, Closer, Grazia, Bella and Yours. Millie’s role will entail editing, writing and organising celebrity and entertainment content.
Millie was previously a senior content creator and senior news & entertainment writer at Bauer Media.
Recent news related to Bella, Closer, Grazia, heat magazine or Yours
Recent news related to Millie Payne
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Millie Payne
-
Bella
33 contacts
-
Closer
42 contacts
-
Grazia
60 contacts
-
heat magazine
41 contacts
-
Yours
32 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story