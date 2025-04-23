 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Millie Payne takes on acting content editor role at Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
Bauer Media has named Millie Payne as acting content editor, working across heat, Closer, Grazia, Bella and Yours. Millie’s role will entail editing, writing and organising celebrity and entertainment content.

Millie was previously a senior content creator and senior news & entertainment writer at Bauer Media.

