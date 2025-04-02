 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Holly Downes joins Bauer Media titles as life & style writer

Bauer Media Group
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Holly Downes as life & style writer, working across heat, Closer, Bella, Yours, Take a Break and that’s life!. She will be covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle content for print and digital.

Holly is also a freelance fashion writer and can be found on Instagram @hollyvictoriawrites.

Bauer Media Bella Closer Heat Holly Downes Take a Break that's life Yours

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bella
    33 contacts
  • Closer
    42 contacts
  • Closer (Online)
    25 contacts
  • heat magazine
    41 contacts
  • heat magazine (Online)
    25 contacts
  • Take a Break
    29 contacts
  • Take a Break (Online)
    16 contacts
  • that's life!
    25 contacts
  • Yours
    32 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login