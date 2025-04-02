Holly Downes joins Bauer Media titles as life & style writer
Bauer Media has appointed Holly Downes as life & style writer, working across heat, Closer, Bella, Yours, Take a Break and that’s life!. She will be covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle content for print and digital.
Holly is also a freelance fashion writer and can be found on Instagram @
