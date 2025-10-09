Rosie Floyd becomes Deputy Commercial Content Editor for Bauer Media
Bauer Media Group has appointed Rosie Floyd as deputy commercial content editor. Rosie will oversee best-of listicles, product guides and reviews across beauty, fashion, lifestyle and home for Closer Online and heatworld.
She covers beauty, new make up and skincare launches, fashion, fashion collections and collabs, celebrity style, lifestyle, home, home décor, appliances and more.
Rosie previously served as senior commercial content writer.
