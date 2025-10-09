 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rosie Floyd becomes Deputy Commercial Content Editor for Bauer Media

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
Bauer Media Group has appointed Rosie Floyd as deputy commercial content editor. Rosie will oversee best-of listicles, product guides and reviews across beauty, fashion, lifestyle and home for Closer Online and heatworld.

She covers beauty, new make up and skincare launches, fashion, fashion collections and collabs, celebrity style, lifestyle, home, home décor, appliances and more.

Rosie previously served as senior commercial content writer.

