Hannah Mellin promoted to Senior Digital Writer for Bauer Media

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
16 hours ago
Heat magazine and Closer has appointed Hannah Mellin as senior digital writer to focus on covering everything from showbiz events, celebrities, entertainment, beauty trends and launches, interiors and wellness. Hannah previously served as digital content editor on the Bauer Media magazine websites.

