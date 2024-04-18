Promotion for Scott Wells at Bauer Media
Scott Wells has been promoted to Celebrity Stylist and Senior Style Writer on Bauer Media’s Style Content team. Scott will continue to work on fashion and beauty content across titles such as heat, Closer, Bella, That’s Life, Take A Break and Yours.
