News / Consumer

Promotion for Scott Wells at Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Scott Wells has been promoted to Celebrity Stylist and Senior Style Writer on Bauer Media’s Style Content team. Scott will continue to work on fashion and beauty content across titles such as heat, Closer, Bella, That’s Life, Take A Break and Yours.

Bella Closer Heat Scott Wells Take a Break that's life Yours

