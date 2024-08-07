Millie Payne promoted to new role at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has promoted Millie Payne from news and entertainment writer to senior content creator (celebrity news and features).
Millie will be will be covering all things celebrity and entertainment, writing interviews and features across heat, Closer, Grazia, Bella and Yours.
