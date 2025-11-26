Olivia Powell Takes On Role Of Content Creator At Bauer Media
Bauer Media has appointed Olivia Powell as a content creator.
Olivia will be covering entertainment, celebrities and lifestyle, working across heat, closer, Bella and Yours on print and digital.
