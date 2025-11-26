 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Olivia Powell Takes On Role Of Content Creator At Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Olivia Powell as a content creator.

Olivia will be covering entertainment, celebrities and lifestyle, working across heat, closer, Bella and Yours on print and digital.

Bauer Media Bella Closer Heat Olivia Powell Yours

