Role change for Danni King at Bauer Media titles
Bauer Media has appointed Danni King as content creator (celebrity news & features), working across Closer, heat, Bella and Yours.
Danni was previously acting senior content creator (celebrity news & features) at the titles.
Recent news related to Bella, Closer, heat magazine or Yours
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Danni King
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Bella
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Closer
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heat magazine
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Yours
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