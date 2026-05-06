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News / Consumer

Role change for Danni King at Bauer Media titles

Bauer Media Group
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Danni King as content creator (celebrity news & features), working across Closer, heat, Bella and Yours.

Danni was previously acting senior content creator (celebrity news & features) at the titles.

Bella Closer Danni King Heat Yours

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  • Danni King
  • Bella
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  • heat magazine
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  • Yours
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