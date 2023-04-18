Role change for Ellen Kinsey at Bauer Media
Ellen Kinsey has been promoted from commercial content writer to senior health and wellness writer at Bauer Media where she’ll be working across Yours, Spirit & Destiny, Closer, Heat, Grazia, A Modern Kitchen, Modern Gardens and whatsthebest.co.uk.
Covering a wide range of topics, from women’s lifestyle, home, and food to health and wellness.
