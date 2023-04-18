 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Role change for Ellen Kinsey at Bauer Media

Bauer Media
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Ellen Kinsey has been promoted from commercial content writer to senior health and wellness writer at Bauer Media where she’ll be working across Yours, Spirit & Destiny, Closer, Heat, Grazia, A Modern Kitchen, Modern Gardens and whatsthebest.co.uk.

Covering a wide range of topics, from women’s lifestyle, home, and food to health and wellness.

A Modern Kitchen Closer Ellen Kinsey Grazia Heat Modern Gardens Spirit & Destiny whatsthebest.co.uk Yours

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ellen Kinsey
  • A Modern Kitchen
    6 contacts
  • Closer Online
    11 contacts
  • Graziadaily.co.uk
    23 contacts
  • heat magazine
    34 contacts
  • Modern Gardens (Online)
    5 contacts
  • Spirit & Destiny (Online)
    2 contacts
  • What's The Best
    12 contacts
  • Yours
    33 contacts
  • Yours (Online)
    27 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login