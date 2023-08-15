 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Ellie Ball is now editor of Muddy Stilettos (Berkshire)

Muddy Stilettos
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Muddy Stilettos (Berkshire) has appointed Ellie Ball as editor.

Ellie joined in August from her real life features writer role across Bauer Media UK magazines Bella, Closer, Take a Break, that’s life! and Yours. She also previously served as homes editor at Take a Break and can be found tweeting @ellieballxo.

Bauer Media UK Ellie Ball Muddy Stilettos (Berkshire)

