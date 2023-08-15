Ellie Ball is now editor of Muddy Stilettos (Berkshire)
Muddy Stilettos (Berkshire) has appointed Ellie Ball as editor.
Ellie joined in August from her real life features writer role across Bauer Media UK magazines Bella, Closer, Take a Break, that’s life! and Yours. She also previously served as homes editor at Take a Break and can be found tweeting @ellieballxo.
