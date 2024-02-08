Jennifer Kyte named head of content for news and entertainment at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has appointed Jennifer Kyte as head of content for news and entertainment. Jennifer will be working across Closer, Grazia, Bella, Yours and heat magazine.
Jennifer joined in February and was previously a freelance entertainment and lifestyle journalist. She formerly served as deputy celebrity and entertainment director at Reach Plc, overseeing their magazine hub, and was TV editor for Big TV and TV Life. Jennifer can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @jennykyte.
