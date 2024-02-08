 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jennifer Kyte named head of content for news and entertainment at Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
Bauer Media has appointed Jennifer Kyte as head of content for news and entertainment. Jennifer will be working across Closer, Grazia, Bella, Yours and heat magazine.

Jennifer joined in February and was previously a freelance entertainment and lifestyle journalist. She formerly served as deputy celebrity and entertainment director at Reach Plc, overseeing their magazine hub, and was TV editor for Big TV and TV Life. Jennifer can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @jennykyte.

