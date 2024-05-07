 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Claire Tapley has been appointed as digital editor at Yours magazine

Yours
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
Yours magazine has appointed Claire Tapley as digital editor to focus on planning and overseeing all content on yours.co.uk.

Her main focus is on affiliating buying guides and reviews within the areas of health and wellbeing, home, gardening, pet products, beauty and fashion. She is particularly looking for news on new product launches to review.

Claire previously served as a deputy editor for the Bauer Media Publishing title.

