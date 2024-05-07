Claire Tapley has been appointed as digital editor at Yours magazine
Yours magazine has appointed Claire Tapley as digital editor to focus on planning and overseeing all content on yours.co.uk.
Her main focus is on affiliating buying guides and reviews within the areas of health and wellbeing, home, gardening, pet products, beauty and fashion. She is particularly looking for news on new product launches to review.
Claire previously served as a deputy editor for the Bauer Media Publishing title.
