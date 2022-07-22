 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Emma Hawkins joins Bauer Media from Reach plc

Bauer Media
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Emma Hawkins as style writer, covering all things fashion and beauty across heatCloserBellaTake A BreakThat’s Life, and Yours.

Emma joins from her fashion and beauty assistant role at Reach Plc, and has also previously served as junior fashion assistant for the publisher.

 

Bella Closer Emma Hawkins Heat Take a Break that's life Yours

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Hawkins
  • Closer
    37 contacts
  • heat magazine
    39 contacts
  • Take a Break
    19 contacts
  • that's life!
    21 contacts
  • Yours
    24 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login