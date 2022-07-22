Emma Hawkins joins Bauer Media from Reach plc
Bauer Media has appointed Emma Hawkins as style writer, covering all things fashion and beauty across heat, Closer, Bella, Take A Break, That’s Life, and Yours.
Emma joins from her fashion and beauty assistant role at Reach Plc, and has also previously served as junior fashion assistant for the publisher.
