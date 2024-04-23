 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Lydia Spencer-Elliott joins The Independent

The-Independent
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Lydia Spencer-Elliott as lifestyle and culture reporter.

Lydia joined in April from her chief features writer role at The Tab. She previously worked as acting senior features writer at Grazia and as showbiz reporter at MailOnline. Lydia can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LSPENCERELLIOTT.

Lydia Spencer-Elliott The Independent The Tab

