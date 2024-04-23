Lydia Spencer-Elliott joins The Independent
The Independent has appointed Lydia Spencer-Elliott as lifestyle and culture reporter.
Lydia joined in April from her chief features writer role at The Tab. She previously worked as acting senior features writer at Grazia and as showbiz reporter at MailOnline. Lydia can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LSPENCERELLIOTT.
