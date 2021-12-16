Lydia Spencer-Elliott joins the team at Grazia
Grazia has appointed Lydia Spencer-Elliott as a senior features writer.
Lydia joined on 13 December and was previously a showbiz reporter for the MailOnline. She can be found tweeting @LSPENCERELLIOTT.
