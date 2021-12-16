 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Lydia Spencer-Elliott joins the team at Grazia

Grazia
By Andrew Strutt
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Grazia has appointed Lydia Spencer-Elliott as a senior features writer.

Lydia joined on 13 December and was previously a showbiz reporter for the MailOnline. She can be found tweeting @LSPENCERELLIOTT.

Grazia Lydia Spencer-Elliott MailOnline

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lydia Spencer-Elliott
  • Grazia
    47 contacts
  • MailOnline
    196 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login