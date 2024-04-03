 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
John Dingwall named senior reporter at Daily Record

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
Daily Record has appointed John Dingwall as senior reporter, covering news and features.

Prior to this, John was a freelance journalist for over seven years. He contributed regularly to The Times, The Mail on Sunday, MailOnline, Daily Mirror, Express, The Sun, Daily Record, and Sunday Mail, among other outlets.

John can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @johndingwall.

