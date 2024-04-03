John Dingwall named senior reporter at Daily Record
Daily Record has appointed John Dingwall as senior reporter, covering news and features.
Prior to this, John was a freelance journalist for over seven years. He contributed regularly to The Times, The Mail on Sunday, MailOnline, Daily Mirror, Express, The Sun, Daily Record, and Sunday Mail, among other outlets.
John can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @johndingwall.
