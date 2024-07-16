Unzela Khan joins Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Unzela Khan as a Reach content hub lifestyle writer working across national titles including the Daily Mirror, Daily Star, Express as well as all reach regional titles. Covering a range of topics such as lifestyle, beauty, fashion, travel, and hacks.
Unzela joins from her parents editor role at HuffPost, and has also previously served as race and diversity editor for MyLondon.
