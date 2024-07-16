 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
National and Regional Press

Unzela Khan joins Reach plc

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Unzela Khan as a Reach content hub lifestyle writer working across national titles including the Daily Mirror, Daily Star, Express as well as all reach regional titles. Covering a range of topics such as lifestyle, beauty, fashion, travel, and hacks.

Unzela joins from her parents editor role at HuffPost, and has also previously served as race and diversity editor for MyLondon.

