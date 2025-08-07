Kumail Jaffer joins Reach plc as a Local Democracy Reporter
Reach plc has appointed Kumail Jaffer as a local democracy reporter to cover the Mayor of London and the Greater London Assembly. He is looking for stories or tips on transport, housing, policing, or City Hall/London politics in general.
Kumail joins from his role as senior foreign correspondent at the Daily Mail.
