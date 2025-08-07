 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Kumail Jaffer joins Reach plc as a Local Democracy Reporter

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Reach plc has appointed Kumail Jaffer as a local democracy reporter to cover the Mayor of London and the Greater London Assembly. He is looking for stories or tips on transport, housing, policing, or City Hall/London politics in general.

Kumail joins from his role as senior foreign correspondent at the Daily Mail.

