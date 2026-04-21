Iram Ramzan joins Manchester Evening News as politics reporter
Manchester Evening News has appointed Iram Ramzan as politics reporter. She will create local and national political content and will be focusing on the local elections.
Iram is also a contributor at Middle East Uncovered and has previously worked as a freelance journalist and features writer at the Daily Mail.
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