Freelance update: Iram Ramzan
Daily Mail features writer Iram Ramzan has left the title to go freelance.
Iram writes about social affairs, foreign affairs, women’s issues and religion and has a continued interest in writing features and commentaries on such topics.
She is also on on Substack which can be accessed via iramramzan.substack.com.
