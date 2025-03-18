 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Iram Ramzan

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
13 hours ago
Daily Mail features writer Iram Ramzan has left the title to go freelance.

Iram writes about social affairs, foreign affairs, women’s issues and religion and has a continued interest in writing features and commentaries on such topics.

She is also on on Substack which can be accessed via iramramzan.substack.com. 

Daily Mail Freelance Journalist Iram Ramzan

