Conor O’Brien rejoins The Sun Online from the Daily Mail
The Sun Online has appointed Conor O’Brien as digital TV & showbiz reporter, covering showbiz and TV news.
Conor re-joins the title from his role as TV reporter role at the Daily Mail.
Recent news related to Daily Mail or The Sun Online
Recent news related to Conor O'Brien
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