 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Conor O’Brien rejoins The Sun Online from the Daily Mail

The Sun
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun Online has appointed Conor O’Brien as digital TV & showbiz reporter, covering showbiz and TV news.

Conor re-joins the title from his role as TV reporter role at the Daily Mail.

Conor O'Brien Daily Mail The Sun Online

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Conor O'Brien
  • Daily Mail
    334 contacts
  • The Sun Online
    195 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login