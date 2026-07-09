Jack Pusey Begins New Role As Commercial Partners Editor At The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail has appointed Jack Pusey as commercial partners editor, across both print and digital. In this role Jack will provide editorial support and guidance for the Daily Mail’s biggest commercial clients, liaising between their PR teams and the newsroom.
Jack previously worked as head of TV at the Daily Mail Online.
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