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News / National and Regional Press

Jack Pusey Begins New Role As Commercial Partners Editor At The Daily Mail

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Mail has appointed Jack Pusey as commercial partners editor, across both print and digital. In this role Jack will provide editorial support and guidance for the Daily Mail’s biggest commercial clients, liaising between their PR teams and the newsroom.

Jack previously worked as head of TV at the Daily Mail Online.

Daily Mail Daily Mail (Online) Jack Pusey

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