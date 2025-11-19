Conor O’Brien Joins The Daily Mail As TV Reporter
The Daily Mail has hired Conor O’Brien as a TV reporter. He will be working across digital at the Daily Mail Online.
Conor was previously a TV reporter at The Sun Online.
Recent news related to Daily Mail (Online) or The Sun Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Conor O'Brien
-
Daily Mail (Online)
293 contacts
-
The Sun Online
168 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story