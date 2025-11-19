 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Conor O’Brien Joins The Daily Mail As TV Reporter

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Mail has hired Conor O’Brien as a TV reporter. He will be working across digital at the Daily Mail Online.

Conor was previously a TV reporter at The Sun Online.

Conor O'Brien Daily Mail Daily Mail (Online) The Sun Online

