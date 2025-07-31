 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Scarlet Howes named US Editor at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Scarlet Howes as US editor at The Sun. She will be based in New York and cover US breaking news. Prior to this, Scarlet was a chief Sunday reporter at the publication.

News UK Scarlet Howes The Sun The Sun on Sunday The Sun Online

