Holly Christodoulou promoted to Assistant Head of News (Courts) at The Sun
News UK has appointed Holly Christodoulou as assistant head of news (courts) at The Sun, where she still covers UK-based court stories and breaking crime news. Prior to this, she was a digital court editor at the publication.
