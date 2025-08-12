 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

James Halpin moves to the role of Night News Editor at The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has promoted James Halpin to the position of a night news editor at The Sun, where he covers breaking UK and world news. Previously, he was a foreign news reporter at the publication.

James Halpin News UK The Sun

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • James Halpin
  • The Sun
    257 contacts
  • The Sun Online
    146 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login