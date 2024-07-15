James Halpin promoted at The Sun
News UK has promoted James Halpin to a foreign news reporter at The Sun. In the past, he was a reporter at the publication. James covers all biggest world news and international affairs.
Recent news related to The Sun or The Sun Online
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
James Halpin
-
The Sun
271 contacts
-
The Sun Online
125 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story