Benjamin Parker takes on acting head of travel role at the Daily Mail
DMG Media has named Benjamin Parker acting head of travel at the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, overseeing print and online while Hattie Sime is on maternity leave.
Ben joined the Mail in June 2025 as deputy head of travel, and was previously travel editor at The Independent. Prior to that he spent a number of years on The Telegraph‘s travel desk and as a freelance travel/food writer.
Recent news related to Daily Mail or The Mail on Sunday
Recent news related to Harriet Sime or Benjamin Parker
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Harriet Sime
-
Benjamin Parker
-
Daily Mail
310 contacts
-
The Mail on Sunday
102 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story