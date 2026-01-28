 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Benjamin Parker takes on acting head of travel role at the Daily Mail

Daily Mail
By Andrew Strutt
24 hours ago
DMG Media has named Benjamin Parker acting head of travel at the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, overseeing print and online while Hattie Sime is on maternity leave.

Ben joined the Mail in June 2025 as deputy head of travel, and was previously travel editor at The Independent. Prior to that he spent a number of years on The Telegraph‘s travel desk and as a freelance travel/food writer.

