News / National and Regional Press

Georgia Edkins Joins The Mail on Sunday As Deputy News Editor

The Mail on Sunday
By Christina Pirilla
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Mail on Sunday have appointed Georgia Edkins as deputy news editor.

Georgia joins from The Scottish Mail on Sunday where she worked as political editor.

Georgia Edkins Scottish Mail on Sunday The Mail on Sunday

