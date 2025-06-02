 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Harriet Sime Promoted To Head Of Travel At The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday & MailOnline

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline have promoted Harriet Sime to head of travel across the titles. Harriet will be responsible for all travel related content.

Harriet was previously the deputy travel editor.

Daily Mail Harriet Sime MailOnline The Mail on Sunday

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Harriet Sime
  • Daily Mail
    276 contacts
  • MailOnline
    272 contacts
  • The Mail on Sunday
    98 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login