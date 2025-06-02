Harriet Sime Promoted To Head Of Travel At The Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday & MailOnline
The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline have promoted Harriet Sime to head of travel across the titles. Harriet will be responsible for all travel related content.
Harriet was previously the deputy travel editor.
Recent news related to Daily Mail, MailOnline or The Mail on Sunday
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Harriet Sime
-
Daily Mail
276 contacts
-
MailOnline
272 contacts
-
The Mail on Sunday
98 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story