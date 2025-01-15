Sarah-Louise Robertson joins The Mail on Sunday as Associate Diary Editor
The Mail on Sunday has appointed Sarah-Louise Robertson as associate diary editor at the title. In this newly created role Sarah-Louise oversees the curation and reporting of exclusive stories across royals, news, showbiz, TV shows and films, and lifestyle for both print and online audiences.
She is interested in hearing about events, and speaking to experts and PRs when there is an exclusive royal or showbiz announcement.
