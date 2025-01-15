 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sarah-Louise Robertson joins The Mail on Sunday as Associate Diary Editor

The Mail on Sunday
By Christina Pirilla
3 days ago
The Mail on Sunday has appointed Sarah-Louise Robertson as associate diary editor at the title. In this newly created role Sarah-Louise oversees the curation and reporting of exclusive stories across royals, news, showbiz, TV shows and films, and lifestyle for both print and online audiences.

She is interested in hearing about events, and speaking to experts and PRs when there is an exclusive royal or showbiz announcement.

