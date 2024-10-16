New Leadership Team Announced For Daily Mail
The Daily Mail has announced a new leadership team which will be headed up by Danny Groom and Ted Verity.
Danny has been named as publisher and CEO at DMG Media, where he will be responsible for overseeing publishing, product development and commercial operations. He was previously the publisher and editor at the MailOnline.
Ted has been appointed editor in chief at the Daily Mail across all platforms. He will be responsible for all content. He was previously the editor at the Mail on Sunday.
