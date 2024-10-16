 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

New Leadership Team Announced For Daily Mail

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
3 days ago
The Daily Mail has announced a new leadership team which will be headed up by Danny Groom and Ted Verity.

Danny has been named as publisher and CEO at DMG Media, where he will be responsible for overseeing publishing, product development and commercial operations. He was previously the publisher and editor at the MailOnline.

Ted has been appointed editor in chief at the Daily Mail across all platforms. He will be responsible for all content. He was previously the editor at the Mail on Sunday.

