Hayley Barlow leaves Channel 4 News to join DMG Media
Channel 4 News’ director of communications Hayley Barlow is leaving her role after nine years. She goes on to join DMG Media as communications director in the UK, starting in February 2022. Hayley will report to chief brand officer Sean Walsh and work closely Daily Mail editor Ted Verity on Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and YOU magazine.
