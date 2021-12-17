 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hayley Barlow leaves Channel 4 News to join DMG Media

Channel 4 News
By Amy Wilson
13 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 News’ director of communications Hayley Barlow is leaving her role after nine years. She goes on to join DMG Media as communications director in the UK, starting in February 2022. Hayley will report to chief brand officer Sean Walsh and work closely Daily Mail editor Ted Verity on Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and YOU magazine.

