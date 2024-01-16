Laura Connor joins The Daily Mail as Associate Femail Editor
The Daily Mail has appointed Laura Connor as associate Femail editor (on the day). Laura was previously deputy features editor at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. She is interested in receiving pitches and commissions and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ljconnorjourno.
