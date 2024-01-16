 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Laura Connor joins The Daily Mail as Associate Femail Editor

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Mail has appointed Laura Connor as associate Femail editor (on the day). Laura was previously deputy features editor at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People. She is interested in receiving pitches and commissions and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ljconnorjourno.

Daily Mail femail

