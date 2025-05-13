 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Connor Promoted To Femail Magazine Editor At Daily Mail

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
10 hours ago
Daily Mail‘s Femail has appointed Laura Connor as Femail magazine editor. Laura has taken over the position from Josephine Forster.

Laura was previously associate Femail On The Day editor at the Daily Mail.

