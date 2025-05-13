Laura Connor Promoted To Femail Magazine Editor At Daily Mail
Daily Mail‘s Femail has appointed Laura Connor as Femail magazine editor. Laura has taken over the position from Josephine Forster.
Laura was previously associate Femail On The Day editor at the Daily Mail.
Recent news related to Daily Mail or Femail - Daily Mail
Recent news related to Laura Connor
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Laura Connor
-
Daily Mail
277 contacts
-
Femail - Daily Mail
35 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story