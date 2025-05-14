Calum Muirhead Appointed Executive Editor At The Financial Mail on Sunday
Financial Mail on Sunday has appointed Calum Muirhead as executive editor. In this role Calum will be taking editorial responsibility for the Financial Mail on Sunday and moving away from reporting, although he will still be writing stories.
Calum was previously chief city reporter at the Daily Mail.
