 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Calum Muirhead Appointed Executive Editor At The Financial Mail on Sunday

Financial Mail on Sunday
By Christina Pirilla
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Financial Mail on Sunday has appointed Calum Muirhead as executive editor. In this role Calum will be taking editorial responsibility for the Financial Mail on Sunday and moving away from reporting, although he will still be writing stories.

Calum was previously chief city reporter at the Daily Mail.

Calum Muirhead Daily Mail Financial Mail on Sunday

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Calum Muirhead
  • Daily Mail
    277 contacts
  • Financial Mail on Sunday
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login