The Independent expands the US News team

The Independent has made the following appointments to the US team:

Danika Fears has been appointed as US head of news. Danika will lead the US editorial news team and will contribute to setting the daily news agenda alongside the US deputy news editors. She was previously senior breaking news editor at The Daily Beast.

The Independent has appointed Alex Lang as US deputy news editor. Most recently, Alex served as the assistant news editor at Daily Mail, where he led breaking news and exclusives.

Senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle has been promoted to US deputy news editor alongside Alex.