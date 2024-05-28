 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

The Independent expands the US News team

The-Independent
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has made the following appointments to the US team:

Danika Fears has been appointed as US head of news. Danika will lead the US editorial news team and will contribute to setting the daily news agenda alongside the US deputy news editors. She was previously senior breaking news editor at The Daily Beast.

The Independent has appointed Alex Lang as US deputy news editor. Most recently, Alex served as the assistant news editor at Daily Mail, where he led breaking news and exclusives.

Senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle has been promoted to US deputy news editor alongside Alex.

Alex Lang Danika Fears Louise Boyle The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Louise Boyle
  • Danika Fears
  • Daily Mail
    269 contacts
  • The Daily Beast
    36 contacts
  • The Independent
    223 contacts
  • The Independent - New York Bureau
    20 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login