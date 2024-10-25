Tash Mosheim role change at Daily Mail
Tash Mosheim has changed roles to showbusiness reporter from previously holding the position of news reporter at the Daily Mail.
She will be covering film, tv, theatre, music, comedy, fashion, celebrity, entertainment and the arts.
