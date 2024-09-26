 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jessica Taylor takes up new role at Femail

Daily Mail
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
Jessica Taylor has been promoted to executive online editor at the Daily Mail‘s Femail desk and is interested in lifestyle, culture, the royals, fashion and general features.

Jessica was previously assistant online editor at Femail.

