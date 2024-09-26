Jessica Taylor takes up new role at Femail
Jessica Taylor has been promoted to executive online editor at the Daily Mail‘s Femail desk and is interested in lifestyle, culture, the royals, fashion and general features.
Jessica was previously assistant online editor at Femail.
