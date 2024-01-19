 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Victoria Gray confirmed acting interiors editor at YOU magazine

you magazine
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

YOU magazine‘s interiors editor Nicole Gray is leaving to go on maternity leave on 29 January.

Victoria Gray will cover in the acting interiors editor role focusing on interior design and home decorations. She previously served as group lifestyle editor with Reach Plc and also worked as lifestyle director at S Magazine (Sunday Express). Victoria can be found on Instagram @VictoriaMGrayLifestyle.

Freelance Journalist Nicole Gray Victoria Gray YOU magazine

