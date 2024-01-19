Victoria Gray confirmed acting interiors editor at YOU magazine
YOU magazine‘s interiors editor Nicole Gray is leaving to go on maternity leave on 29 January.
Victoria Gray will cover in the acting interiors editor role focusing on interior design and home decorations. She previously served as group lifestyle editor with Reach Plc and also worked as lifestyle director at S Magazine (Sunday Express). Victoria can be found on Instagram @VictoriaMGrayLifestyle.
