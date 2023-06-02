 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance Update: Victoria Gray

Freelance Update
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Group lifestyle editor of Mirror and Express supplements, OK! and new! magazine, Victoria Gray has left the publications to go freelance.
She has co-founded Wooden Table Productions and is open for commissioning on lifestyle, homes & interiors, food and beauty content, and photography.
Victoria can be reached by email on victoria.gray@woodentableproductions.com.

Freelance Journalist Victoria Gray

Recent news related to Victoria Gray

Victoria Gray gets a lifestyle upgrade at S Magazine

