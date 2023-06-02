Freelance Update: Victoria Gray
Group lifestyle editor of Mirror and Express supplements, OK! and new! magazine, Victoria Gray has left the publications to go freelance.
She has co-founded Wooden Table Productions and is open for commissioning on lifestyle, homes & interiors, food and beauty content, and photography.
Victoria can be reached by email on victoria.gray@woodentableproductions.com.
