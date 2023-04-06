Josie Copson has joined Metro as senior TV reporter
Metro has appointed Josie Copson as senior TV reporter to cover television and entertainment.
Josie joined on 3 April from her features and lifestyle writer role across Reach Plc‘s magazines and supplements OK!, new! magazine, Notebook, S Magazine, Saturday Magazine, Love Sunday, and TV Life. She can be found tweeting @JosieCopson.
