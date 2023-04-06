 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Josie Copson has joined Metro as senior TV reporter

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Josie Copson as senior TV reporter to cover television and entertainment.

Josie joined on 3 April from her features and lifestyle writer role across Reach Plc‘s magazines and supplements OK!, new! magazine, NotebookS Magazine, Saturday Magazine, Love Sunday, and TV Life. She can be found tweeting @JosieCopson.

Josie Copson Metro Reach plc

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Josie Copson
  • Love Sunday
    10 contacts
  • Metro
    85 contacts
  • new! magazine
    20 contacts
  • Notebook
    14 contacts
  • OK!
    38 contacts
  • S Magazine (Sunday Express)
    20 contacts
  • Saturday Magazine (Daily Express)
    12 contacts
  • TV Life (Daily Star Sunday)
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login