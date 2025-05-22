Freelance update: Ruth Lawes
Metro senior TV reporter Ruth Lawes has left the title to go freelance.
Ruth writes about travel, culture/entertainment and lifestyle, and is open for commissions and press releases.
She can be contacted via ruthklawes@gmail.com.
