Freelance update: Ruth Lawes

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro senior TV reporter Ruth Lawes has left the title to go freelance.

Ruth writes about travel, culture/entertainment and lifestyle, and is open for commissions and press releases.

She can be contacted via ruthklawes@gmail.com.

