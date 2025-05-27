Meghna Amin joins Reach plc’s Content Hub from Metro
Reach plc has appointed Meghna Amin as a screen time reporter working for their content hub. Meghna will be covering any TV-related content and will be writing for titles such as The Mirror and Express.
Meghna joins from her senior TV reporter role at Metro, and can be contacted via meghna.amin@reachplc.com
