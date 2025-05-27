 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Meghna Amin joins Reach plc’s Content Hub from Metro

Reach plc
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Reach plc has appointed Meghna Amin as a screen time reporter working for their content hub. Meghna will be covering any TV-related content and will be writing for titles such as The Mirror and Express.

Meghna joins from her senior TV reporter role at Metro, and can be contacted via meghna.amin@reachplc.com 

Express.co.uk Meghna Amin Metro The Mirror

