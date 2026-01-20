 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Zoe Delaney

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Mirror‘s assistant showbiz editor Zoe Delaney has left the title to go freelance.

Zoe will be covering more on books and literature, thanks to her work founding Books In Bars and her time setting up The Bookish Drop during her time at the Mirror.

She will also be looking to continue reporting on showbiz, particularly film and TV, politics and opinion.

Zoe can be contacted via zoedelaneyuk@gmail.com.

