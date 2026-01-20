Freelance update: Zoe Delaney

The Mirror‘s assistant showbiz editor Zoe Delaney has left the title to go freelance.

Zoe will be covering more on books and literature, thanks to her work founding Books In Bars and her time setting up The Bookish Drop during her time at the Mirror.

She will also be looking to continue reporting on showbiz, particularly film and TV, politics and opinion.

Zoe can be contacted via zoedelaneyuk@gmail.com.