Mitya Underwood joins Reach’s magazines and supplements hub
Reach plc has appointed Mitya Underwood as senior celebrity and lifestyle writer, working on the magazines and supplements hub. She will cover celebrity and lifestyle content including celebrity announcements, news and interviews, health, food, real-life and travel topics across print and digital.
Mitya was previously a celebrity journalist at My Weekly.
Recent news related to Love Sunday, My Weekly, new! magazine, Notebook, OK!, S Magazine (Sunday Express) or TV Life (Daily Star Sunday)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mitya Underwood
-
Love Sunday
12 contacts
-
My Weekly
7 contacts
-
new! magazine
25 contacts
-
Notebook
20 contacts
-
OK!
47 contacts
-
S Magazine (Sunday Express)
25 contacts
-
TV Life (Daily Star Sunday)
10 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story