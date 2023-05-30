 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mitya Underwood joins Reach’s magazines and supplements hub

Reach plc
By Amy Wilson
1 hour ago
Reach plc has appointed Mitya Underwood as senior celebrity and lifestyle writer, working on the magazines and supplements hub. She will cover celebrity and lifestyle content including celebrity announcements, news and interviews, health, food, real-life and travel topics across print and digital.

Mitya was previously a  celebrity journalist at My Weekly.

Mitya Underwood

