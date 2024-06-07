Lauren Codling named affiliates writer at Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Lauren Codling the affiliates writer, covering lifestyle, fashion, travel and interior design.
Lauren will be working across a number of titles including the Daily Express, Daily Mirror and OK! Magazine.
