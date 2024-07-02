 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Freelance update: Charlotte Heathcote

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Former Daily Mirror and Express literary editor Charlotte Heathcote has gone freelance.

Charlotte would like to hear about upcoming books for author interviews, features and reviews. She can be contacted via charlotteheathcote@gmail.com.

Charlotte Heathcote Daily Express Daily Mirror Freelance Journalist

