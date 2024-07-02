Freelance update: Charlotte Heathcote
Former Daily Mirror and Express literary editor Charlotte Heathcote has gone freelance.
Charlotte would like to hear about upcoming books for author interviews, features and reviews. She can be contacted via charlotteheathcote@gmail.com.
