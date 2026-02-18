Octavia Lillywhite Joins Reach As Acting Beauty & Wellness Editor
Reach Plc has appointed Octavia Lillywhite as acting beauty & wellness editor. Octavia will be working across digital and print at The Mirror, Mirror.co.uk, Ok.co.uk, OK! Magazine, New!, Notebook, S Magazine, Saturday, Love Sunday and The Express, covering beauty, product launches, beauty collaborations and wellness. Octavia will also cover travel and food for OK, the supplements and Ok.co.uk.
Octavia was previously fashion & lifestyle editor at The White Company.
Recent news related to Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Love Sunday, new! magazine, Notebook, OK! Magazine or S Magazine (Sunday Express)
Recent news related to Octavia Lillywhite
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Octavia Lillywhite
-
Daily Express
125 contacts
-
Daily Mirror
136 contacts
-
Love Sunday
8 contacts
-
new! magazine
16 contacts
-
Notebook
12 contacts
-
OK! Magazine
23 contacts
-
S Magazine (Sunday Express)
15 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story