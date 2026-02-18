Octavia Lillywhite Joins Reach As Acting Beauty & Wellness Editor

Reach Plc has appointed Octavia Lillywhite as acting beauty & wellness editor. Octavia will be working across digital and print at The Mirror, Mirror.co.uk, Ok.co.uk, OK! Magazine, New!, Notebook, S Magazine, Saturday, Love Sunday and The Express, covering beauty, product launches, beauty collaborations and wellness. Octavia will also cover travel and food for OK, the supplements and Ok.co.uk.

Octavia was previously fashion & lifestyle editor at The White Company.