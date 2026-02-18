 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Octavia Lillywhite Joins Reach As Acting Beauty & Wellness Editor

Reach plc
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach Plc has appointed Octavia Lillywhite as acting beauty & wellness editor. Octavia will be working across digital and print at The Mirror, Mirror.co.uk, Ok.co.uk, OK! Magazine, New!, Notebook, S Magazine, Saturday, Love Sunday and The Express, covering beauty, product launches, beauty collaborations and wellness. Octavia will also cover travel and food for OK, the supplements and Ok.co.uk.

Octavia was previously fashion & lifestyle editor at The White Company.

Love Sunday Mirror.co.uk new! Notebook Octavia Lillywhite OK! Magazine OK.co.uk Reach plc S Magazine Saturday The Express The Mirror The White Company

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Octavia Lillywhite
  • Daily Express
    125 contacts
  • Daily Mirror
    136 contacts
  • Love Sunday
    8 contacts
  • new! magazine
    16 contacts
  • Notebook
    12 contacts
  • OK! Magazine
    23 contacts
  • S Magazine (Sunday Express)
    15 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login