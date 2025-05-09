Role change and title for Matthew Clemenson at Reach plc
Daily Express has appointed Matthew Clemenson as deputy news editor to focus working on across the Express and Sunday Express newsdesk for both print and online. Matthew previously served as the deputy head of news (live) for the Mirror.
Recent news related to Daily Express, Express.co.uk, Mirror (Online) or Sunday Express
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Matthew Clemenson
-
Daily Express
121 contacts
-
Express.co.uk
173 contacts
-
Mirror (Online)
241 contacts
-
Sunday Express
32 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story