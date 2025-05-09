 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Role change and title for Matthew Clemenson at Reach plc

Daily-Express
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Express has appointed Matthew Clemenson as deputy news editor to focus working on across the Express and Sunday Express newsdesk for both print and online. Matthew previously served as the deputy head of news (live) for the Mirror.

Daily Express Express.co.uk Matthew Clemenson Mirror Sunday Express

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Matthew Clemenson
  • Daily Express
    121 contacts
  • Express.co.uk
    173 contacts
  • Mirror (Online)
    241 contacts
  • Sunday Express
    32 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login